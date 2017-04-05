On The Rise: Strokez P Turns Up The Heat On His New Single “Run Wit It”

Reigning from Jackson, Mississippi, Strokez P is an up and coming artist who brings an energetic, distinct sound to the Southern rap-scene. He has his own vision, a monopoly of creative ideas, and tons of heat ready in the stash. For now, Strokez holds his fans down with his dope new single “Run Wit It“.

On all of his records, he is able to find inspiration from places most artists cannot. He thinks outside the box; influenced by a variety of themes such as 80’s pop, Miami Vice, and many more. In “Run Wit It”, he tells listeners how he overcame his obstacles in life through love.

Take a listen to “Run Wit It” by Strokez P here: