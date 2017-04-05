Rick Ross dodged jail time today in a plea agreement for a kidnapping and assault case that he tacked on to his record last year.

Rick Ross and his bodyguard was accused of brandishing a firearm at his groundskeeper before striking the man with the pistol in his face, breaking his jaw. Ross and his co-defendant did not allow the groundskeeper to leave the premises.

The Bawse pleaded out to one felony count of aggravated assault, to which he received five years probation and a hefty $10K fine.

Ross’ traveling for work and shows will not be restricted, however, his loud smoking abilities might be, with probation demanding random urine samples.