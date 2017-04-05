Russell continues his historic dominance by tying an NBA Hall Of Famer.

Just when you thought NBA fans and basketball historians couldn’t get enough, Russell Westbrook has decided to put himself in position to re-write history. Already an shoe-in for this year’s NBA MVP, “Russy” did the unthinkable and tied an record which stood for roughly five six decades. Last night in the Thunder’s 110-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA All Star has tied Oscar Robertson‘s single season triple double record with 41 by scoring 12 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists in just 22 minutes of playtime.

Following his 10th assist, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation and chanted “MVP.” At the first stoppage of play, the referee held the ball to allow for the team’s public address announcer to trumpet the historic moment, as Westbrook acknowledged the crowd with a wave.

This is Westbrook’s 7th straight triple-double which he ties the Big O and Michael Jordan for the most consecutive triple-doubles while he’s en pace to break Wilt Chamberlain’s record of nine and adding his total to 79 career triple doubles, which is 4th all time in NBA history.

Westbrook has the chance to break the record tonight when OKC faces the Grizzlies in Memphis. The former UCLA Bruin standout continues to amaze voters and fans night in and night out with his energetic and tenacity play which can safely mention the thought of entertaining an co-MVP scenario between himself and his former teammate James Harden.