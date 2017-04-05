The Former National Security Adviser Defends Herself Against Trump Allegations

Susan E. Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama spoke up yesterday [April 4th] on the reports of her revealing Trump colleagues identities from surveillance.

According to MSNBC, she denied the accusations and that she never used her job for any political benefit.

“I leaked nothing to nobody and never have and never would,” Rice told MSNBC.

Many are assuming that this is yet another Trump attempt to distract his relationship with Russia. He retweeted Monday’s story from the Drudge Report titled “Rice Ordered Spy Docs on Trump?”

Many opposing also see this as an opportunity to frame Obama and his team for initiated surveillance on Trump’s campaign.

The issue on Trump’s ties with Russia should not be disregarded while the intelligence agencies investigate theses allegations.