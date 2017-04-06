We know you’re from Africa and all, but as you see, Black women will band together if you try to come for one of them. At least on Twitter.

French Montana found that out the hard way last night when he responded to a Black woman who put French’s relevance in the music world into question.

The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.. 😫 — chill bill (@artdecoxxx) April 6, 2017

The Bad Boy squad member clapped back with the quickness and wit, but many say that his response was way over the top and offensiva to say the least to Black women.

Needless to say, the French dragging came soon after.

@FrencHMonTanA You date khloe and Iggy…two women who would give their left nut to have nappy hair. YOU DON'T GET TO TALK HER LIKE THAT! pic.twitter.com/6RXsyRjzDx — King Natles (@natnatles) April 6, 2017

Fun fact: French Montana isnt black, rips off of black culture while bashing black women. https://t.co/D2t9g5X0Nc — #PrayForSomalia (@sinfulweeknd) April 6, 2017

french montana is the softest combination of words since english muffn — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 6, 2017

French Montana is as Black as Rachel Dolezal. — Young Gambino (@EnClaudeNeuf) April 6, 2017

The Moroccan-born rapper defended himself by saying that he isn’t anti-black because his son is Black and he was born in and lived in Africa for 13 years of his life.

My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years

I ain't no punching bag, and I don't discriminate !don't come for me 🙏 https://t.co/qnnfcCRhCQ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

He went on to apologize, but it was obvious that the damage was already done.

My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen

All I did was defend myself if I affended anybody I apologize — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

And of course, nobody was ever going to let Montana get the last word and very few accepted the apology.