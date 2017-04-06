The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner. The critically acclaimed horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out, took a lead with a total of six nomination – Best Actor In a Movie for Daniel Kaluva, Movie of the Year, Best Villain for Allison Williams, Best Comedic Performance for Lil Rel Howery, Best Duo for Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya, and last but not least Best Fight Against the System. The second place with most nomination goes to Stranger Things and Beauty and the Beast, with four nominations. Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us each had three.
The awards show, which will be hosted by “Workaholics” star Adam DeVine, will air on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. on MTV.
See the full list of nominees below:
Movie of The Year (Presented by Toyota C-HR)
- Beauty and the Beast
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Get Out
- Logan
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Actor in a Movie
- Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
- Hugh Jackman – Logan
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- James McAvoy – Split
- Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Show of the Year
- Atlanta
- Game of Thrones
- Insecure
- Pretty Little Liars
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Best Kiss
- Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land
- Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
- Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders – Moonlight
- Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Best Villain
- Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
- Demogorgon – Stranger Things
- Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
- Allison Williams – Get Out
Best Host
- Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
- John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Documentary
- I Am Not Your Negro
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
- America’s Got Talent
- The Bachelor
- MasterChef Junior
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Voice
Best Comedic Performance
- Will Arnett – The Lego Batman Movie
- Adam Devine – Workaholics
- Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
- Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
- Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
- Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Best Hero
- Stephen Amell – Arrow
- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
- Mike Colter – Luke Cage
- Grant Gustin – The Flash
- Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
- Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Tearjerker
- Game of Thrones – death of Hodor (Kristian Nairn)
- Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) telling her children about Derek’s death
- Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) telling Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
- Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) telling Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
- This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation
- Riz Ahmed
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Chrissy Metz
- Issa Rae
- Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
- Luke Evans and Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast
- Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
- Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
- Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
- Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
- Black-ish
- Fresh Off the Boat
- Jane the Virgin
- Moonlight
- Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
- Get Out
- Hidden Figures
- Loving
- Luke Cage
- Mr. Robot