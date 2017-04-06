The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner. The critically acclaimed horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out, took a lead with a total of six nomination – Best Actor In a Movie for Daniel Kaluva, Movie of the Year, Best Villain for Allison Williams, Best Comedic Performance for Lil Rel Howery, Best Duo for Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya, and last but not least Best Fight Against the System. The second place with most nomination goes to Stranger Things and Beauty and the Beast, with four nominations. Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us each had three.

The awards show, which will be hosted by “Workaholics” star Adam DeVine, will air on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. on MTV.

See the full list of nominees below:

Movie of The Year (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

Beauty and the Beast

The Edge of Seventeen

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Actor in a Movie

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

James McAvoy – Split

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Best Kiss

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire

Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders – Moonlight

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Best Villain

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Allison Williams – Get Out

Best Host

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

13th

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

America’s Got Talent

The Bachelor

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Best Comedic Performance

Will Arnett – The Lego Batman Movie

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Best Hero

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Tearjerker

Game of Thrones – death of Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) telling her children about Derek’s death

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) telling Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) telling Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation

Riz Ahmed

Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Luke Evans and Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Lil Rel Howery and Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System