How Much Does Beyonce Gets Paid For Her Instagram Posts?

Een though Selena Gomez has the most followers, Beyonce‘s social capital is worth more making her the most powerful person on the social network.

Beyonce recieves over $1 million for a single post on Instagram. According to D’Marie Analytics – she achieved a greater influence after her pregnancy announcement. This post even set a record for the most-liked after having over 10.8 million likes triumphing over Gomez’s top post reaching 6.6 million likes.

What makes her account so unique is that she only posts content of herself, and doesn’t follow anyone else – not even family members. Jokingly yet realistically, she could cover three college tuitions with one selfie on Instagram!