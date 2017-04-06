Today in Source News Flash: Joey Bada$$ is set for release of his sophomore album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ tomorrow. Migos release video for “Get Right Witcha.” Tomorrow is coming to Netflix for season two.

A$AP Bari previewed on Instagram his upcoming VLONE x Tupac Shakur project. Take a look at the Public School x Air Jordan 12 ‘Bordeaux’ shoe.

Democrats are opposing the Supreme Court pick nominee Neil Gorsuch, saying that he will jeopardize women’s rights.

Golden State Warriors won with Phoenix Suns last night, clinching the best record for third straight season.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat