Raekwon’s seventh solo-masterpiece, The Wild, continues to draw rave reviews from critics and fans alike and today he releases the third visual from the project, “M&N,” via an exclusive premiere with Vibe.

“M&N” features Raekwon and his new signee, P.U.R.E., on a special ops mission to not only locate a radical leader, but to do so while playing a game of alphabetical slaughter.