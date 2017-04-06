Flatbush native Bizz-E Blaze made a statement in 2016, sending a clear message to the industry that the young hit-maker is here to stay. His large catalog of music is beyond impressive, and today he adds to the collection with the release of his newest single “Motivation“.

Bizz-E Blaze has started this year off with a bang! Just a few weeks ago he put on for his city down in Austin, Texas at SXSW, and his recent single “Do You” has collected roughly 50,000 streams in just a month (just on SoundCloud alone). Numbers don’t lie, and those numbers continue to grow with each and every release!

Take a listen to “Motivation” on SoundCloud, or on Spotify below: