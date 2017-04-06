Rapper Mr. Boom Boom Bang is one of the most determined and inspired emcees among the new school Hip Hop generation. Hailing from Philadelphia PA, Mr Boom Boom Bang is committed to providing the world with quality, cutting edge entertainment. The multi talented rapper explores the complex struggles of everyday life through his music. His compositions are bombastic and colossal. Moreover, the rap juggernaut produces all of his music.

As the music industry embarks on a new era of rappers, Mr. Boom Boom Bang is destined to leave his own imprint on the game. His versatility and dynamic stage presence puts him in a league of his own. He has one of the genre’s most distinctive voices. He is able to captivate his audience in a way that many Hip-hop acts can’t.

Mr. Boom Boom Bang combines a unique style with witty lyrics, and a true passion for Hip-Hop. His musical inspirations include Jay-Z, Kanye West, Ryan Leslie and more. At first listen, it’s evident that this young maverick has the power and the talent to become a household name within the urban music circuit and beyond.

Equally important, Mr. Boom Boom Bang recently had in studio interviews with DJ Envy on Hip Hop Nation on Sirius/XM radio and DJ Kay Slay on Shade 45. He is currently riding off the momentum of his single “Private Love” featuring Maino. The song is a certified hit and it’s receiving rave reviews from DJ’s across the nation.

Twitter @mrboomboombang

IG @mrboomboombang