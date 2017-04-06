At just 14 years old, Smooky MarGielaa is one of the most promising up and coming artists in the game today. The Bronx native may be young in age, but his creativity and overall uniqueness makes him sound like a veteran. Smooky is back with the official video for “Diamonds“, featuring JBAN$2TURNT.

Smooky MarGielaa has been sending heat waves all throughout the industry, and not surprisingly he’s caught the attention of some of the biggest artists in the game. Just last month he shared the stage with A$AP Rocky at SXSW, and even brought out A Boogie at the 1 AM Bounce (also at SXSW). It seems as if the young prodigy will inevitably become a household name sometime very soon!

Take a look at the official video for his single “Diamonds” (feat. JBAN$2TURNT) here: