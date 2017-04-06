The emergence of street wear in the high-fashion world is now reaching greater heights. The new era of music has the culture under it’s wing, along with the style + image of mainstream artists.

For the past couple of years, rappers have made it popular to mix and match brands. Reflecting on the golden age of hip hop, most sported full looks of one brand or designer.

These days, you’ll see more influential artists sporting brands like Supreme with Louis Vuitton so much that they have come together for a collaborative collection starting at number one on our list for Top Brand Collaborations in 2017.

Supreme x Louis Vuitton

Supreme has become a New York staple street wear brand. It was established in 1994 – 140 years after Louis Vuitton. For the Fall-Winter 2017 collection these two brands collaborated for the first time producing a collection of clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang

Adidas is one of the most prominent sportswear turned street fashion in hip hop. Collaborating with high-end designer Alexander Wang, these two create a solid triple-release collection of athletic wear, jackets, polos, and footwear for their Fall/Winter 2017.

Fenty x Puma

The Puma brand has existed for decades in sportswear and of the stylish hip hop community. Rihanna makes a great collaborations with her Fenty Puma shoes now expanding to a full apparel collection. Her spring 2017 collection is now here, and fall pieces will be available in September. This capsule has now become a steady release with each season featuring new high fashion pieces crossing with Puma footwear and apparel.

Nautica x Urban Outfitters

Nautica is an American apparel brand inspired by naval and seamanship established in 1983. This household brand collaborates with the multinational urban-hippster clothing corporation, Urban Outfitters for a capsule collection featuring Lil Yachty and The Sailing Team! This colorful collection includes hoodies, tees, shorts, and windbreakers.