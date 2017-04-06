After much anticipation, Wale’s 5th studio album is all set and ready to go.

Following a string of singles, including the radio-friendly “My PYT” and “Fashion Week” in collaboration with G-Eazy, the MMG signee’s Shine album is a 14-track effort set for release on May 5th, two years following 2015’s Album About Nothing.

According to the tracklist, Shine will feature the likes of Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott, who appears on the newly-released “Fish n Grits”.

The album will be made available for pre-order tonight via iTunes.

Shine Track List:

1. Thank God

2. Running Back (feat. Lil Wayne)

3. Scarface Rozay Gotti

4. My Love (feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa)

5. Fashion Week (feat. G-Eazy)

6. Colombia Heights (Te Llamo) [feat. J Balvin]

7. CC White

8. Mathematics

9. Fish n Grits (feat. Travis Scott)

10. Fine Girl (feat. Davido & Olamide)

11. Heaven on Earth (feat. Chris Brown)

12. My PYT

13. DNA

14. Smile (feat. Phil Adé & Zyla Moon)