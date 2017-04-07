April 7, 2017 – New York, NY – Coke Boys Music / Bad Boy Entertainment / Epic Records’ Grammy nominated, worldwide platinum-selling hip-hop icon, and philanthro­pist French Montana launches two new hit songs “Unforgettable” feat Swae Lee and “No Pressure” feat Future now available on all streaming platforms.

French found the inspiration for his upcoming “Unforgettable” music video after watching a dance video of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids on Youtube. The kids’ joyous street dancing inspired French to travel to his motherland of Africa to witness their moves up close and personal. While there, he was completely moved and energized by them as they showed him around their village, reminding him of his childhood growing up in Morocco, North Africa before he moved to New York with his family at the age of 13.

The poignant return to his motherland in Africa is underscored by French’s strong connec­tion to the Triplets Ghetto Kids, and to the emotional crowds of Kampala locals who embraced him on his journey. The pure joy they take in their music and dancing transcends the extreme poverty of the region. The entire project, now the subject of a deeply uplifting documentary film as well, check out below!

