Former WWE wrestler and politician Jesse Ventura has a lot to say about war and politicians and he’s not holding back!

Appearing on today’s episode of Scoop B Radio Overtime, Ventura chatted about his opposition to the invasion of Iraq before it happened. “I got blistered for it,” he said.

According to the former governmor of Minnesota, he’d face opposition from naysayers: “Oh you’re un-American, oh get out of here, go along and get along, we’re all for one you can’t be against da da da,” Ventura said they’d say.

“And yet when you look back on it today probably the biggest foreign policy mistake we’ve made in my opinion since I’ve been alive since Vietnam, he said.

Ventura believes that the government needs to address regulation on time spent in office. “Well you know you look at it this way, we have term limits on the President,” Ventura told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.