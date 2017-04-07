Former WWE wrestler and politician Jesse Ventura has a lot to say about war and politicians and he’s not holding back!
Appearing on today’s episode of Scoop B Radio Overtime, Ventura chatted about his opposition to the invasion of Iraq before it happened. “I got blistered for it,” he said.
According to the former governmor of Minnesota, he’d face opposition from naysayers: “Oh you’re un-American, oh get out of here, go along and get along, we’re all for one you can’t be against da da da,” Ventura said they’d say.
“And yet when you look back on it today probably the biggest foreign policy mistake we’ve made in my opinion since I’ve been alive since Vietnam, he said.
Ventura believes that the government needs to address regulation on time spent in office. “Well you know you look at it this way, we have term limits on the President,” Ventura told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.
“You know the President can only serve two four year terms that’s it, you know but then again it comes back to us. When you strip everything away from it all it comes back to us. We can implement term limits, vote him out of office. We have the ability to do that so ultimately all problems in this country could be resolved by the people but the problem is the people aren’t vigilant, and the people aren’t paying attention, and also I found this out you know people tell you that they wanna hear the truth and all that and this and that I don’t believe they really do and I’ll tell you why. I don’t think people like the truth because many times the truth takes them out of their comfort zone, and people do not like to be taken out of their comfort zone and the truth can do that, when you learn the truth like a lot of the things our country does internationally, then you learn about it we don’t look so good but you notice that we never come back, that’s one thing I notice about this country, we never admit to a mistake.”