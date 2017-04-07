On The Rise: Check Out ReadyRockDee & His Video For “Protect My Crown”

ReadyRockDee puts on for both Yonkers, NY and Bridgeport, CT as he effortlessly flows over a smooth production on his single “Protect My Crown“. He recently released the official video for the standout record, and makes it clear to all that nobody can stop his grind.

On this visual ReadyRockDee collaborates with rising film and video director Mojo. His Rowdy City crew started off with a bang last year and gained some serious momentum. RRD continues to produce crystal clear visuals for his quality records. Be on the lookout for more material as the year continues!

Take a look at the official video for “Protect My Crown” below: