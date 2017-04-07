K$upreme is one of the most promising artists in the industry; showcasing his potential and setting the internet a blaze with each release. Following a breakout year in 2016, he decides to bless fans with his debut project “Flex Muzik“. K$upreme collaborates with some of the biggest names in hip-hop on this one!

“Flex Muzik” contains eleven records in total, with features from fellow Sailing Team member Lil Yachty, Rich The Kid, Chief Keef, Kodie Shane, & Duwap Kane. The Atlanta native truly shines on each track, and injects a fresh, youthful aura as a lyricist and a producer.

Keep an eye out for the young hit-maker as he continues to release new material this year. In case you missed it, take a look at K$upreme’s recent style shoot with The Source here, and don’t forget to stream “Flex Muzik” below: