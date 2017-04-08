Not much is known about the split personalities of rapper/producer Half Empty, but over the next year that is expected to change. Outside of a production credit on ASAP Ferg‘s ‘Cocaine Castle’, under the alias High Class Filth, and a feature on the Soundcloud hit ‘Up Your Nose’ with fellow Maryland rapper Kasey Jones, Half Empty has had a relatively quiet career. All that changed with the release of his double mixtape Safe To Say and SCREENPLAY.

Inspired by a short stint in Los Angeles, Half Empty transformed beats that he had stashed with a collection of very personal journal entries about this time away from his Maryland home into the project’s second single “Reflections”. With visuals directed by LQQK Studios‘ Ande, his single was a new beginning for Half, who had already made a name for himself under his producing moniker HCF. After not showing his face from the genesis of his career, Half found new direction and decided to remove the vail and let the world know who the man is behind the music.

Safe To Say and SCREENPLAY are perfect examples of Half’s unique synthesized trap sound, they work together like a day and night playlist. Safe To Safe is the brighter, more upbeat anthology that paints the picture of Half’s past relationships and dealings with the women in his life. SCREENPLAY is the no-holds-barred companion that describes the shift in lifestyle Half has experienced with his rise in popularity. Both projects are available on Soundcloud and Apple Music for your enjoyment.

Along with the rest of the 800 collective, Half have begun to climb to the top of the Washington D.C. underground music scene and have begun to take their talents across the country from California to New York. Be sure to keep an eye out on for more from Half Empty, High Class Filth, and the 800 team. They are sure to do everything but disappoint.