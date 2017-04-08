The Japanese based brand had a launch event for press on Thursday as refreshments was served and guest got a chance to review Onitsuka Tiger classics and apparel, before the official opening of the pop-up shop.

Onitsuka Tiger, revealed their 1,290 square foot pop-up gallery store in Soho to celebrate the brand’s arrival in New York and create awareness of the iconic lifestyle brand launching Thursday (April 6). The beautiful space featured a displaying range of Onitsuka Tiger footwear and apparel offerings while the exhibition space showcases an archive of replica performance shoes, archive posters and collaborative art of locally-active Japanese artist Enirico Isamu Oyama. The space will feature the U.S. debut of the Nippon Made Collection which is the collaborative Onitsuka Tiger x Andrea Pompilo Capsule collection that launched spring 2013.

Onitsuka Tiger Soho Pop- Up Store & Gallery

92 Mercer Street

New York, NY

Hours: 10am – 8pm Daily

Open publicly on Friday April 7, 2017

SOCIAL: @onitsukatigerhq, #OTSoho

NOTABLE GUESTS: Levi Berlin, Christian Dion, Cam Hicks, Jordan Burroughs, Hans Singer, Brendon Babenzien, Brendan Fallis