Nino Bez is making major waves into the mainstream music world. Coming straight from Brooklyn, he brings a new redefined flare of hip hop mixed with showstopping stage entertainment and undeniable artistic flare. His new single “3point5” is a anthem for all 420 lovers. A sound catching production from Maestro (NJ), and a political statement to those in struggle to keep pushing, keep calm and make a stand to keep your hustle going no matter what.