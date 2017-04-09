When nine powerful Hip-hop forces combine, the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Philadelphia, PA based Rap collective Gang Muzik are in a class of their own. Gang Muzik possesses the essential elements that make up a great rap crew, which include quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. They have uncanny chemistry. They are more than just a rap organization, they’re a family. The Gang Muzik crew members are masters of ceremony. They embody the true essence of Hip Hop. They are noted for their seamless flow and intricate wordplay. Their concert performances are filled vibrant energy and stamina.

CEO King Loose sits at the helm of Gang Muzik which was founded in 2013. The Rap collective is comprised of King Loose, Nitro Da Rapper, Princess Flawless, Shizz E, DJ Dom Geez215, Norm Beats, King Ry Beatz. Liyl SkyWalker, and Felton St. Each artist is also a solo artist in his or her own right and will be releasing solo projects. C.O.O Naadir Muhammad helps navigate the organization. Gang Muzik runs like a well-oiled machine and they do everything in house from production to visuals. They have made an impact on the East coast and beyond. Equally important, the group has been compared to iconic Rap crew The Wu Tang Clan. Gang Muzik are close to their Philadelphia roots and they proudly support their community.

Gang Muzik describe their music as pure Hip Hop. They put their heart and soul into their compositions. “Our fans respect the fact that we are raw and authentic. We want them to feel the power of our movement” states King Loose. The group has honed a refreshing style that combines street tales with wisdom and food for thought. The dynamic wordsmiths use their lyrics to vividly bring stories of their hometown’s crime infested streets to life. However, instead of only focusing on the negative, they also paint a picture of pride and dignity. The Hip Hop collective is a beacon of hope for many in Philly and they carry their city on their back. The Gang Muzik Crew is hitting hard with their latest single called “Let’s Get Active.” The single is extremely catchy with an infectious hook. Many notable DJ’s have jumped on board in support on the song.