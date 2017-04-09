The Windy City hosted Bryshere Gray as he performed hits from FOX’s “Empire” at the AT&T Flagship store on the Magnificent Mile on Saturday, April 8.

Gray, known as Yazz The Greatest, who played Michael Bivens in BET’s “The New Edition Story,” is hitting cities across the country on his #YTGTour. Performing hits, “Beautiful,” featuring Empire co-star Jussie Smollett and “Drip Drop,” featuring Serayah McNeill, Gray entertained a huge audience of lucky contest winners.

Thanks to AT&T and WGCI 107.5 FM, the evening was filled with St. Pete’s beach giveaways, complimentary food and gift bags.

We caught up with Yazz in Chicago, where “Empire” films, as he talked about the album’s he’d give five mics to and more. – Angela Wilson

What have you been up to?

I’m working on a new movie called Canal Street. And I’ve been trying to get here [perform]- between filming my new movie, filming the third season of ‘Empire’ and my mom has the number one book on Amazon. So we got a lot going on.

What I’m promoting is good energy, no violence- put the guns down. We got a foundation called YTG – You’re The Greatest, to give back. You an become a professional actor but you can always give back, using my platform for good.

What albums of all time would you give five mics to?

I’d probably give it to Nas‘s first album- then Jay Z. I’d give five mics to Beyonce, Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Catch “Empire” Wednesday nights on FOX 9:00pm/8:00pm.

