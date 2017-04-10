Charles Barkley On President Trump: “I’m gonna try to do everything in my power to support the President because he’s the President”

Despite not voting for President Donald Trump in The 2016 Presidential Election, basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Inside The NBA’s Charles Barkley respects the man that is in office.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime, Barkley broke it down.

“You know what? I look at it like this: we didn’t win, it was difficult I was probably in a funk for a week,” Barkley told Scoop B Radio host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “But you know what? I’m gonna try to do everything in my power to support the President because he’s the President of The United States.”