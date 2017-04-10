Today in Source News Flash: Frank Ocean released a new track “Biking” featuring Jay Z and Tyler The Creator. Joey Bada$$ released his patriotic project All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ past Friday. Mack Wilds drops his album After Hours.

Supreme and Comme des Garçons collaborate on a Summer 2017 shirt collection.

Kanye West just dropped his Yeezy jewelry line – turns out Kim Kardashian has been wearing it for months.

Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced the tuition-free college plan in January. Lawmakers agreed to include it in the state budget, which was approved by the Assembly on Saturday and by the Senate late Sunday night. The governor is expected to sign the budget bills. Tuition will be free for residents who earn up to a specific income cap, which will be phased in over the first three years.

Oklahoma City Thunder wins against Denver Nuggets. Russell Westbrook scores 50-point triple-double.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.