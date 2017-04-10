Imagine “Beast Mode” suiting up for the reigning Super Bowl champs?! This could be an unstoppable, random pairing in matrimony waiting to happen if the Raiders don’t come correct during preliminary talks.

According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, Marshawn Lynch would be open to be suiting up in Foxboro should talks between him and the Oakland Raiders. If any teams like the Pats or Raiders are interested in Lynch, these franchises would have to send money to the Seattle Seahawks because they own contractual rights to “Beast Mode”.

After all, Oakland has a very good chance of convincing Lynch to come out of retirement to suit up in the legendary black/silver uniform as the Raiders can be considered as “Marshawn’s team”. Lynch, an Oakland native will bring a lot of versatility and power to the run game to compliment their entertaining and exciting passing attack by their superstar quarterback in David Carr.

But if this deal doesn’t go through and the Pats being able to pick up the Bay Area great, their running game is going to be an unstoppable force as Marshawn and LeGarrette Blount will be ready to run defenders left and right to take the offensive load of Brady, Gronk and Edelman. Football fans need to pray that Oakland are able to get Marshawn cuz if New England gets their hands on him, it’s not going to be a matter of if they lose. It would really be WHEN will they lose.