On The Rise: Take A Listen To Demigod Cam And His Newest Single “r i f l e”

At just 19 years old, Linden, New Jersey native Demigod Cam has proved himself in a monopoly of ways, at such a young age if you’d like to state the obvious. The innovative artist shows his consistency once again with his newest single “r i f l e”, which serves as a sneak peak for his highly anticipated, but unannounced, forthcoming project.

As stated previously, Cam is not your average aspiring rapper. As an event curator, a creative designer, and a member of his “GodMind” collective, he also possesses a creative talent on the mic that makes listeners gravitate like quick sand. Later this month him and his GodMind squad have another event in store as well. The overall ambition is evident.

Take a listen to Demigod Cam’s new record “r i f l e” produced by willfromqueens on SoundCloud here: