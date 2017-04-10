In the words of one of the greatest NBA point guards in league history of Mark Jackson, “Mama, There Goes That Man!”

Fans in Denver experienced the good, the bad and the ugly last night as history was made in the Pepsi Arena. Last night, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook put on another amazing display which capped off as arguably the greatest regular season performance in NBA history. With just 2.9 seconds left in the game, Westbrook sprint around a screen, caught the ball and knocked out a 36 foot three pointer to clinch the #6th seed as the Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 106-105. The three pointer puts a icing on the cake to another 50 point performance for Russell as he finished with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Brodie’s” performance re-wrote the NBA history book as he became the league’s single season triple doubles record holder with 42, knocking off Hall Of Famer Oscar Robertson‘s record of 41 during the 1961-62 season. In addition, the three pointer not only clinched the #6 seed for OKC but it had officially knocked out the Denver Nuggets out of the Western Conference playoff picture as they was fighting for the #8 seed.

With another MVP like moment occurring for Westbrook, it’s safe to say that fans and experts should expect the former All Star Game MVP to add the Maurice Podoloff Trophy to his trophy case as we have witnessed a season like no other from an superstar athlete. But the MVP talks and debate will have a clear answer after an intriguing 1st round match up between Westbrook’s OKC Thunder and Harden’s Houston Rockets series. After all, you are as valuable to your team if you help accumulate as many wins for your squad. May the best former Thunder teammate win. This should be a playoff matchup for the ages.