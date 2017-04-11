If you ever want to know what Charles Barkley is thinking, just ask him!

Never one to mince words, Barkley checked in with Scoop B Radio Overtime.

While there, Barkley addressed an array of topics including his view on United States President Donald Trump, why he wore a burgundy suit in the 1984 NBA Draft and most importantly, his relationship with Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.

Jordan and Barkley were best friends during their playing career and afterwards. But, Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and Barkley is an analyst on TNT’s Inside The NBA. Friendship cross pollinated with business when Barkley was critical of Jordan on TNT’s Inside The NBA. Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the then-Charlotte Bobcats.

Check Out Charles Barkley State His Peace On Relationship With Michael Jordan

“Aye listen, I love Michael Jordan like a brother,” Barkley told Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, a former Source Magazine staff writer.

Barkley also touched on his relationship with former New York Knicks power forward Charles Oakley. “We got along, he just hates me and I don’t know why,” Barkley said.

Barkley and Oakley once got into an on-court fight in a preseason game in 1996 when Barkley was a member of the Houston Rockets.

Barkley expanded on the two of them more.

“But it is what it is, no big deal we don’t live together but he was a good player, but he hates me and I think it was unfortunate what happened with him and the Knicks because it made the Knicks look bad, it made Charles Oakley look bad, but more importantly it made the NBA look bad.”