Today in Source News Flash: Kendrick Lamar revealed early this morning a track list and artwork for upcoming album DAMN. The nominations for annual Billboard Music Awards are in, and Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna and Beyonce lead the pack. See the full list here. Nicki Minaj teases new collaboration with DNCE “Kissing Strangers.”
10.DEEP reveals second delivery of Spring 2017 collection with bold colors and a multitude of juxtapositions. Adidas will be dropping a “Trace Khaki” Ultra Boost 3.0 this Summer.
Southern California man fatally shot his estranged wife inside an elementary school classroom attended by special needs children before killing himself on Monday, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Two students were injured in the murder-suicide at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, and one of those children later died at a hospital, Burguan said.
Utah Jazz win against Golden State Warriors 105–99.
