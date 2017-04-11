Today in Source News Flash: Kendrick Lamar revealed early this morning a track list and artwork for upcoming album DAMN. The nominations for annual Billboard Music Awards are in, and Drake, The Weeknd, Rihanna and Beyonce lead the pack. See the full list here. Nicki Minaj teases new collaboration with DNCE “Kissing Strangers.”

10.DEEP reveals second delivery of Spring 2017 collection with bold colors and a multitude of juxtapositions. Adidas will be dropping a “Trace Khaki” Ultra Boost 3.0 this Summer.