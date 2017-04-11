Kendrick Lamar got his fans hopes up when initially after the drop of “The Heart Part 4” rumors surfaced that album will be coming on April 7. Luckily we won’t have to wait much longer. The release for upcoming album from KDot is set for April 14. Early morning on Tuesday (April 11) Kendrick shared artwork and track list for highly anticipated DAMN.

Here’s the full track list:

1. BLOOD

2. DNA

3. YAH

4. ELEMENT

5. FEEL

6. LOYALTY FT. RIHANNA

7. PRIDE

8. HUMBLE

9. LUST

10. LOVE

11. XXX FT. U2

12. FEAR

13. GOD

14. DUCKWORTH