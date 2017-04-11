New York has just been cleared to become the first state offering free college tuition for families that earn no more than $100K per year. Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced this plan back in January after analyzing the state’s budget with lawmakers.

The budget was approved this past Saturday [April 8th] by the Assembly and by the Senate on Sunday night. The plan is set for over the next three years for residents within the income range.

Students will not pay for tuition but they would have to cover their room and board cost if they decide to live on-campus. These eligible would also have to take at-least 30 credits excluding part-time students.

Additionally, in receiving this funding the graduate would have to live and work in New York after graduation for the same number of years they received the funding. For those who choose to leave will result in a loan payment.