On The Rise: Joell Ortiz-Approved NewDay Is Making Noise With New Video “Savages” [Watch]

NewDay emerged on the New York Hip Hop map after Brooklyn’s own Joell Ortiz, on a mission to scout and aid new talent, discovered the “Triple Threat.”

NewDay’s collaborations range from Joe Budden to T.I., and creativity branches out to music and filmmaking. Ortiz was immediately inspired by their creativity. Ortiz needed NewDay’s creativity and vision to cultivate and evolve the music video for his latest single, “Phone.”

While NewDay may be classified as only being recently discovered, they actually began their audio career in 2007. After landing a production deal with Chris Lighty’s “Violator,” quickly went on to work with Young Jeezy, Dip Set, Troy Ave, and various other artists.

As the career boils with promising potential, their single is currently and exclusively playing on New York’s Hot 97. According to DJ Enuff, “[NewDay] is what New York needs right now.”

Now, NewDay is back with new fiery video for most recent single “Savages.” Make sure to put them on your playlist.