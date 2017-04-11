The CEO of United Airlines apologized to customers on Monday following an incident on an overbooked flight where video appeared to show an elderly man being dragged from his seat and through the aisle of a plane.

Several videos posted on social media appeared to show three law enforcement officers pull a screaming man from his seat on the plane and then drag him by the arms down the aisle as shocked passengers look on.

A witness said the ordeal began after the airline said the flight was overbooked and asked four customers to leave the plane and take a flight the following day.

United confirmed in a statement late Sunday that the passenger was removed from the overbooked flight.

The incident comes just two weeks after United faced a public relations nightmare after two girls who were traveling as family or friends of airline employees were denied entry on a flight for wearing leggings.