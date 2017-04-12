

Today in Source News Flash: Lil Wayne has announced that he was signed to Roc Nation. A professor at a university in St. Louis will use Kanye West’s 2016 breakdown as a case study. Tupac Shakur will be honored with a bronze statue at Tupac Amaru Shakur Center in Georgia.

NikeLab will be releasing three new colorways of their Air Max 1 Pinnacle. In Singapore, you can view archival pieces from BAPE including a customized Mercedes Benz G-Class.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer compared Syrian dictator Assad to Hitler, briefly afterwards he apologized.

NY Mets win big in the game against Philadelphia Phillies, 14–9.

