Three Republican lawmakers filed today a new bill, which seeks to ban gay marriage in North Carolina. The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” aims to invalidate the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage, claiming they violated “constitutional bounds” when the Court dismantled Amendment One.

More than 60 percent of those who cast a ballot in May 2012 voted in favor of Amendment One, which prohibited North Carolina from performing or recognizing same-sex marriages or civil unions.

Larry Pittman, Michael Speciale and Carl Ford are the core sponsors of House Bill 780, which quotes the Christian Bible and states the Supreme Court overstepped “the decree of Almighty God that ‘a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become 22 one flesh. (Genesis 2:24, ESV)'” HB780 also argues the Supreme Court “abrogates the clear meaning and understanding of marriage in all societies throughout prior history.”

If approved, the bill would make the Supreme Court’s federal decision on gay marriage void in North Carolina. Same-sex marriages would become invalid, regardless of being conducted within or outside of the state.