Despite the tragic passing of his mother, OnlyJahmez continues to overcome the obstacles in life through his music. On his newest single “Tarzan”, the South Jersey native teams up with producer Branford Beats. The track is a perfect way to start off the spring season.

Jahmez delivers an uplifting, empowering new record that can serve as inspiration to many, after hearing his story. On SoundCloud alone, “Tarzan” has racked up roughly 16,000 streams; a number that continues to expand as his name continues to expand as well. Be on the lookout for the South Jersey mainstay going forward.

Stream “Tarzan” by OnlyJahmez on SoundCloud below: