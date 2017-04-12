Up and coming lyricist Stephen Xavier talks about the importance of overcoming obstacles on his new single “Red Lights“. Following the release of his debut project “The Classic”, he aims to continue his buzz through the release of this brand new record.

The Clifton, New Jersey native takes pride in differentiating himself from the rest of the industry. His collective Legacy Entertainment consists of quality artists who share the same mindset as Stephen Xavier. He often finds inspiration through artists such as Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper, and many more.

Take a listen to “Red Lights” by Stephen Xavier here: