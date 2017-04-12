The Taylor Bennett Taylor Show…

Footaction held a dinner at The VYNL in the East Village, with an invite-only group of press as they they celebrated a huge milestone in Taylor’s career. Footaction is very big on music and style and the event included a “roundtable” discussion where Taylor talked about his new music, like his newest EP, Restoration of an American Idol, the evolution of his tour style as well as what’s next for him and a several other questions.

The younger brother of Chance The Rapper, Taylor Bennett was introduced to the masses in 2014 and made headlines with his debut album “Broad Shoulders” along with album-titled song featuring his brother. Ever Since then, Taylor has strongly evolved and continues to be one of the MC’s to watch, as he will be headlining his first tour show in NYC, Footaction celebrated his success with a special Footaction Family & Friends Affair event.

