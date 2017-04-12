The Ewing February Retro Collection will release on Tuesday 4/18 in stores and online at shop.ewingathletics.com. The full release will consist of 2 33 HIs: a “Remix” consisting of a panel of every color of our past Suede 33 HI colorways and a new Wht/Blk/Gum woven upper version as well as a ROGUE in White/Jamaican colorway saluting Patrick’s birthplace. Both HI’s will retail at $125 while the MID will be $120 Retailers will carry sizes 5-13 and larger sizes will be available on Ewingathletics.com.

Check out images of the 33 Hi Remix Collection below.