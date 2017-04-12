The controversial video of the passenger being forced off the over-booked United Airlines flight has caused much controversial. The airline’s market value decreased by 900 million overall and continuing to decrease.

The company’s CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement for United regarding the incident.

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment.”

“Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way,” said Munoz.

The financial changes will not be a great impact on the company – but the CEO offers to help better the staffing, and prevent this incident from occurring again.