Lawyers are now saying that Dr. David Dao who was dragged off the plane last Sunday in Chicago is planning for a lawsuit. They also filed for an emergency petition to preserve the potential evidence.

Dao’s attorney told reporters that both United and the Chicago authorities are accountable. With all of the video evidence from the incident, Dao does have a good case. He was dragged out of his seat with a bloody nose after refusing to give it up on his flight to Louisville, Kentucky.

United Airlines overbooked the flight and needed his seat for traveling crew members. His trial lawyer Aaron Podhurst said the case will be based on assault and battery.

“This case is a very strong case for the passenger,” Podhurst said.

He expects that Dao would secure a settlement because the flight’s “contract of carriage” does not take away the passenger’s right to sue if the airline rough handles them.