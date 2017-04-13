Media and entertainment mogul Karen Civil traveled to Haiti to donate 20 computers and open her Live Civil Computer Lab at House Of Hope Orphanage in Titanyen, Haiti. Karen partnered with The Jack Brewer Foundation to open the lab at the House Of Hope Orphanage. Former VP of Marketing at Beats by Dre, Omar Johnson donated a set of headphones to accompany each computer and Vans contributed to the event by giving a new pair of shoes to each of the school’s students.

Karen’s The Live Civil Foundation Computer Lab opening featured a ribbon cutting and wall plaque adhering ceremony in its commemoration. As a descendant of Haitian parents, Karen Civil hopes to further the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at House Of Hope Orphanage with these donations.

“Each year I return to Haiti, I hope that whatever I bring, contributes to the betterment of these students for the long term,” says Karen. “In 2017, all students must have access to computers and other updated technology. It impacts the speed in which they can complete their homework, how quickly they can access information online, and improve their typing and reading skills. I want them to be given the same opportunity other educated youth are given in different countries. I’m grateful to Jack Brewer for helping make this lab come to life!”

After achieving success as a social media expert for some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, Karen Civil began her philanthropy imprint, Live Civil, in 2014. That year, Karen traveled to Haiti to open her Live Civil Playground for students with the support of recording artist, Nipsey Hussle; President of Young Money Records, Mack Maine; Haitian-American professional boxer, Andre Berto; President of Urban Music at Interscope Records, Joie Manda; Official DJ of the Cleveland Cavaliers, DJ Steph Floss, and partner Jameel Davis. In 2015, Civil partnered with Grammy award-winning rapper, Lil Wayne and boxer Andre Berto to gift 500 Haitian students Trukfit clothing and books provided by Scholastic Corporation.

Since the start of Live Civil, Karen has published her first book, Be Civil & Be You, which has sold over 300,000 copies. Karen also served as one of the top social media consultants for Sen. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.