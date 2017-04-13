It’s looking like “Beast Mode” is staying home for good.

After expressing interest in the reigning Super Bowl champs, it seems like Marshawn Lynch will come out of retirement to suit up for his hometown squad. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a potential deal that would send the Seattle Seahawks contractual rights to the Oakland Raiders is possible upon Lynch reworking his contract first.

If Lynch’s contract is successfully revamped, “Beast Mode” would be a great compliment to the Raiders offense who were ranked just one spot out of the top 5. With last year’s MVP candidate in David Carr leading the way, expect Lynch to bring the house down with his powerful running style which made him a fan favorite league wide thanks to his amazing performance in Seattle. Raider nation definitely has something to get excited about.