Yung P, also known as Yung Prince, is a rising star coming out of Silver Spring, Maryland. Him and his PurpleCityEnt. affiliates aim to put their city on the map through their incredibly unique sound. Yung P exhibits that mentality in his newest video for “Work“.

The catchy single serves as an anthem to those who need some extra motivation to go chase success. “Work” contains a feature from Mac Boney, as well as production from Acito The Great. The video was directed by CoogiTV, who provides some crisp footage to compliment the track.

Take a look at the official video for “Work” here: