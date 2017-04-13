Just yesterday Vinny Cha$e debuted his highly anticipated new video for “Bank Run”. In less than 24 hours, the NYC icon treats fans with a brand new single “Why U Lookin“, proving his tremendous consistency once again.

For this track V Cha$e grabs fellow CHEER$ member Kid Art for another fantastic instrumental. Together, the two creative geniuses make a better pair than Mario and Luigi. It seems as if Cha$e and his team simply refuse to lose in 2017.

“Why U Lookin” gives fans a little preview of his highly anticipated project “LAGERFELD SEASON 7”. Until then, take a listen to the new single below, and make sure to check out his latest video for “Bank Run”!