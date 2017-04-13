T.I. and the Hustle Gang family are gearing up for some major things in the next few months including a tour and the release of his long-awaited and prequel to his final album.

On Monday(Apr. 10), T.I. and Hustle Gang invaded the famous Stankonia Studios in Atlanta, for the Coalition DJ’s Music Monday event. This meeting of creative hip hop minds helps DJ’s find the hottest records in the streets to spin at their respective clubs and events. T.I. Came fully equipped with over 15 tracks from his upcoming anticipated album as well as hot singles from his label roster – Young Dro, Tokyo Jetz, RaRa, Yung Booke, Translee and London Jae.

In February during an interview with The Breakfast Club, T.I. announced his retirement to focus on the business aspect of his career and label.

“I’m ready to get the hell outta [the rap game], though,” he says. “I got this next album, I got three albums in my head I’ve already conceptualized. Once I get them out, I’m done.”

After that, T.I.P. reveals that his last three albums will consist of a trap music project, a love album, and then a final body of work called Kill the King.

“The next one is more like Trap Muzik. It’s Trap Muzik 2017,” T.I. said. “The one after that, it’s gonna be more like a love, as it pertains to a dope boy. And the one after that is my final album. It’s called Kill the King. Simply because, ever since my first album I put the title of ‘King of the South’ on me and to make yourself a king is to make yourself a target. In chess, the object is to kill the king, so Kill the King will be my final project. Will they kill him, or will he ride off into the sunset?”

