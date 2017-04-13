Timbaland vs Pharrell Beat Battle Is In The Works | Source News Flash

Timbaland vs Pharrell Beat Battle Is In The Works | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday rumors arose when Just Blaze tweeted about upcoming beat battle between Timbaland and Pharrell. Reportedly, everyone including Swizz Beatz is on board.

Bryson Tiller announced that he has completed his sophomore album. No word on release date as of yet. Chance The Rapper will be throwing a party for his 24th birthday in Chicago. All proceeds will go to his charity, Social Works.

A new colorway dresses Pharrell’s adidas Human Race shoe, seeing a mostly white make on its woven upper with pops of pink found on the heel tab, tongue and bottom sole. You can now purchase select pieces from YEEZY season 4.