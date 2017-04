Alex D returns with another visual for the banger “For Her” featuring Ali Coyote.

The Miami songwriter is ready to show fans how turnt he is on the track called “For Her”. The artist from out of an an underground collective of musicians that call themselves, Camp Shed is bring nothing but fun time and positive vibes to the ear waves and now to the screen as the visual for the track is bound to make you get hype and head to the club. Check it out below.