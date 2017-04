40z & Waffles x Coachella Pop-Up will hold a special backyard BBQ edition tomorrow evening [April 15th] for the LA summer series with FREEEEEE booze, braiding bar, BBQ and beer pong. Dope music by Angie Vee + Demi Lobo + DJ Osh Kosh.

**Free everything with ticket purchase!

IG: 40zAndWaffles

BUY TICKET Now here: https://40zandwafflescoachella.ticketbud.com/40z-waffles-at-coachella-2017